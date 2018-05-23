News

Notorious Herbalists Who Allegedly Defrauded Victim Of N20m Thrown Into Prison (Photo)

Some notorious fraudsters have found themselves in serious trouble after they allegedly defrauded a man the sum of N20 million.

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded two herbalists for allegedly defrauding one Rahaman Ogundele of N20 million, under the pretext of providing spiritual solution to his ailing business.

The Chief Magistrate, Kudirat Yahya, ordered that the accused persons, Toyin Olawoyin and Rasaq Ayuba, be remanded at the Mondala Prison in Ilorin until May 31, the next adjourned date.

The defendants are facing a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and intimidation.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Mathew Ologbonsaye told the court the accused persons conspired with five others now at large to hypnotise the victim and defrauded him of N20 million.

Ologbonsaye said the defendants collected the money under the pretext of helping the victim to spiritually revive his business.

“But immediately the accused persons collected the money from the victim sometime in April 2017, they took him to a shrine, where he was threatened.

“They threatened him not to tell anyone about what transpired between them or he will die,’’ he said.

The offences contravene sections 97, 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

– NAN


