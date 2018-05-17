Local News

Notorious Kidnapper And Bandit Killed In Bloody Shootout With Soldiers In Zamfara

Nigerian soldiers

Troops of 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army tagged ‘Corridor 1 of operations IDON RAINI’, on Monday evening, engaged bandits in a shootout between Dansadau and Gidan Kawoje village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A suspected kidnapper and bandit was killed by the troops, while others escaped with gunshot wounds, according to a statement released by the army spokesman in Sokoto, Major Clement Abiade.

He said, “Also, one Halima, a kidnapped victim was rescued by the troops.

“Items recovered include one motorcycle and a mobile phone during the search.”

Abiade, however, asked residents of Maru and environs to be vigilant and report any suspect(s) with a gunshot wound to relevant security outfits.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

BREAKING News: IG Of Police Plotting To Frame Me – Saraki Raises Alarm At The Senate

I’m More Scared Than Anyone – Neymar Speaks Ahead Of World Cup After Being Crowned Ligue 1 Best Player

Shocking: Angry Woman Stabs Pastor With Broken Bottle In Osun

No More Beefs: Davido Publicly Celebrates Wizkid’s Latest Achievement In London

Check Out This Nigeria-Made Mobile Mechanic Truck (Photos)

Boko Haram Held Jonathan Back

MTN Pays N.5Million To A Customer For Illegally Deducting His Credit After Court Order

Cobra, Shark, Heron & More: Woman Arrested For Killing, Filming & Eating Endangered Animals (Photos)

Sugar-mummy Rumour: Miracle Endures Serious Attacks On Twitter (Images)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *