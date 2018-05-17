Notorious Kidnapper And Bandit Killed In Bloody Shootout With Soldiers In Zamfara

Nigerian soldiers

Troops of 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army tagged ‘Corridor 1 of operations IDON RAINI’, on Monday evening, engaged bandits in a shootout between Dansadau and Gidan Kawoje village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A suspected kidnapper and bandit was killed by the troops, while others escaped with gunshot wounds, according to a statement released by the army spokesman in Sokoto, Major Clement Abiade.

He said, “Also, one Halima, a kidnapped victim was rescued by the troops.

“Items recovered include one motorcycle and a mobile phone during the search.”

Abiade, however, asked residents of Maru and environs to be vigilant and report any suspect(s) with a gunshot wound to relevant security outfits.

