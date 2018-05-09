Notorious Nigerian Drug Baron And His Girlfriend Busted In Namibia (Photos)

The Nigerian man and his girlfriend arrested in Namibia

A Nigerian man and his girlfriend alongside others have been arrested with a large quantity of illicit drugs in their possession during a special operation by the drug enforcement division of the Namibian Police at the coast.

According to Erongo Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the operation focussed on the Mondesa neighbourhood of Swakopmund. The Nigerian national, along with three Namibians, were all charged with dealing in large amounts of cannabis.

“Mwaze Kingsley Eze, a 41-year-old Nigerian male and his girlfriend Nghitanua Azelika (32), a Namibian female, were arrested for dealing in four loafs or blocks and a transparent plastic bag – also known as a bankie – of cannabis. The value of the drugs are estimated to N$9 100.”

He said the arrest took place at a house in Witbooi Street.

Later on Saturday Silvanus Amgabeb (32) was also arrested after being found in possession of two large and eight small bankies of cannabis with an estimated value of N$1 500 at his dwelling in Mondesa.

All the suspects were scheduled to appear on charges relating to possession and dealing in illicit drugs in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court.

