Notorious Robber Begs For His Life After Being Caught During An Unsuccessful Operation In Delta State (Photos)

The thief was caught and beaten mercilessly

An angry mob descended heavily on a thief after he was caught stealing recharge cards worth over N150,000 in Delta state. It was gathered that the man arrived a shop where phones, recharge cards are sold and deceived the new sales girl to give him the cards.

After getting the recharge cards without paying, the man was about to flee in a motorcycle which was waiting for him before the owner of the shop walked in.

The sad incident happened yesterday. The shop owner pursued him on top of the motorcycle and dragged him to the floor.

His accomplice, the motorcycle rider fled and abandoned his colleague. The thief who was beaten black and blue by passersby had to beg for his life before he was handed over to security operatives.

