Notorious Traffic Robbers Arrested With Toy Guns By Undercover Policemen In Lagos (Photos)

The traffic robbers after their arrest

It is the end of the road for some traffic robbers after they were nabbed by undercover police officers in Oshodi area of Lagos. The security operatives arrested traffic robbers and recovered their glass breaking tools and toy guns.

The Rapid Response unit of the Nigeria Police shared photos of the criminals on its social media page writing: “Undercover #Police officers after surveillance of #Oshodi, Toyota area, etc. arrested #traffic #robbers and recovered their glass breaking tools and toy #guns.”

See more photos:

