NYSC Member Suddenly Slumps And Dies On Duty At Lagos State Secretariat

According to a report by PM News, a corps member, serving with the Lagos State Government has died after he slumped at the government secretariat on Thursday.

It was gathered that the corps member, identified as Ibukun Arowolo was serving with the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget before he died.

He was said to have slumped and died five days to his completion of his youth service with the government.

Government sources told PM News that Arowolo had just finished eating a meal before the incident occurred as he was said to have slumped after standing up.

Another government source said the late Arowolo was supposed to have gone for his marriage introduction few days before his death.

He was said to have schooled abroad and only came to Nigeria to engage in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC scheme when he met his unfortunate fate.

An unconfirmed source said the late Arowolo suffered heart attack which made him to slump.

A government source said when Arowolo slumped, he was rushed to the Lagos State Government staff clinic from where he was referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, and was confirmed dead.

Those close to him said he was a lively corps member as he was loved at the ministry where he was simply called ‘IBK.’

