Entertainment, Gossip

OAP Do2dtun narrates how SARS stopped him because of his hair

The Viral #Endsars campaign has come and gone, but it seems the reported harassment received by young citizens from Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officials will not be ending anytime soon.

Cool Fm’s on-air Personality – Do2dtun is now the most recent to share his story.

Writing on his Twitter, he said they blocked his car in Ikota in Lagos, stopping him because of his tinted hair.

His ID card saved him, and one of the officers also recognised him.

He tweeted:

SARS kuku catch me finally cos of my hair. My ID card saved me. It was so funny. They were so convinced they’ve caught a yahoo boy. 6 fully armed men but one was so aware. He said “Do2dtun abi” I replied “Yes”.. he said “Dey go. I sabi you” … *breathe in and out*

I am like when do you become your hair? It was so funny. They blocked my car at Ikota but it made even more sense that they actually can pick you for the littlest things. God save us

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Bobrisky reveals he makes over N600,000 on a weekly basis

Tonto Dikeh thrills her fans with fabulous photos as she counts down to her 33rd birthday

Photos from Mc Galaxy’s ‘fine girl’ 2nd video shoot, Bam Bam, Ifu Ennada, Regina Daniels & others featured

#BBNaija: Cee-C discloses how she is getting familiar to being called ‘Most Bitter Woman In Nigeria’ (Video)

Customs Impounds E-money’s 10 Luxury Vehicles Over N6m Import Duty

#BBNaija: Cee-C looks stunning as she rocks N348,000 black YSL-Heel Pump

BamBam vs T-Boss, who rocked the floral headgear better?

Robber begs for his life after stealing recharge card (Photos)

Airport cleaner returns $6,000 found in toilet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *