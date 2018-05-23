Local News

OAP, Do2dtun Reveals How Armed SARS Officers Mistook Him For Yahoo Boy Because Of His Hair

 

Do2dtun

Cool FM OAP, Do2dtun has revealed that he was recently stopped by officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, after they mistook him for a yahoo boy.

According to Do2dtun, he was stopped by the policemen because of his hair. He revealed that they were six in number and were fully armed. 

The SARS operatives were reportedly so convinced they have caught a yahoo boy but he was saved when one of them finally recognized him and asked him to go.

Below is how he talked about the matter.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

BBNaija Star, Tboss Cries Out After A Full Grown Man Asked Her To Be His Mother

Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid: Torres Presented With a ‘Priceless’ Gold Sculpted N1000 (Photos)

APC Convention: Oshiomhole Apologises For Past ‘Sins’

Veteran Actress Ngozi Ezeonu Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday With Lovely Pictures

Shocking! Man Shares Photos Of Canopy Being Used At The Port Harcourt Airport

Governor’s Wife Cries Out After Fake Aide Used Social Media To Defraud People

Nollywood Actors, Yomi Gold And Victoria Kolawole Get Romantic In Public (Photos)

Young US-based Nigerian Lady In Search Of Her Long Lost Father (Photo)

Just Like A Mermaid: Instagram Boils As Beautiful Tboss Releases Powerful New Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *