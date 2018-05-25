OAP Toke Makinwa Reveals The Number Of Fibroids That Were Removed From Her

Toke Makinwa

Nigerian On Air Personality Toke Makinwa who is still riding on the success of her book “unbecoming” took to social website instagram to reveal the number of times she has had surgery to remove fibroids.

Her touching message has attracted the sympathy of thousands of her followers who have shown her support on her page.

She wrote;

“12 was the number of Fibroids I had taken out of me on the 3rd of April. Since I opened up about my surgery I have had so many people reach out to me with various questions, I have also read from so many people who have gone through the same procedure. It’s such a crazy experience, my road to recovery has been one of grace and I’m thankful for it all. Thank you all for the prayers, the lovely messages, they kept me going.

I know a lot of people are scared of surgery and most importantly scared of getting surgery of any kind done back home in Nigeria. I was one of them, It took me years to brave up, I managed and managed and things were not getting better. I’ll meet with my doctor, schedule an appointment and run away. Please note, not all cases of fibroids require surgery, it’s quite popular among black women and if it doesn’t bother you, if it’s not obstructing anything pls don’t go the surgery route. I’m not a doctor, I only share my experience to help anyone out there dealing with it, first thing is to see your doctor, I’ve been asked questions like is it safe? The good people at South Shore Women’s clinic where I got my surgery done did an excellent job.

Dr Alabi and his team were not only safe, the after care I received was amazing too. I have decided to support one lucky female dealing with this ailment, I wish I could do more but I’m comforted knowing there will be #1lesswoman dealing with issues of fibroids so if you know anyone who desperately needs the surgery and for some reason can not afford to get it done, pls send us an [email protected]

I believe that there is good even in negative situations, find the light and live it. “

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria