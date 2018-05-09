OAP Toolz launches lingerie line for plus-sized women (Photos)

Beats FM OAP, Tolu Oniru-Demuren, popularly known as Toolz has officially launched her lingerie line for plus-sized women.

The new lingerie line is called Sablier, pronounced as Sab-Lee-Ay.

Toolz who reflected on her experience growing up as a full-bodied woman further detailed her journey towards accepting her body shape and size.

She says:

“The journey to accepting my body hasn’t been easy. As a curvy girl, you tend to feel out of place – my body type wasn’t the hot thing back then. I just didn’t fit in.

“I want ladies, irrespective of their size or body types, to be confident and love themselves, and essentially embrace their beautiful, because beauty is from within and is not dependent on what society dictates.”

She further explained that it took her some time to come to a breakthrough about seeing herself through a lens of body positivity.

That change in perspective was something she wanted to share, but not just through words – that’s how Sablier was created.

Before her lingerie line launch, Toolz took a course in lingerie and swimwear design at the prestigious and award-winning London College of Fashion to get in-depth knowledge of the lingerie market.

She also reiterated that her struggle to find brands that cater exclusively to her body size was a motivating factor in creating the Sablier brand.

Her words:

A huge part of my personal journey was finding clothing, lingerie and apparel options that catered specifically to my needs as a curvy woman.

“I didn’t find a lot of options in Nigeria, and most often would shop when I travelled.

“It’s only natural that I take on the challenge of providing comfortable but attractive options for plus-size African women who struggle with finding brands that cater to them.”

See the new lookbook below:

Leave a Comment…

comments