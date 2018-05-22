Local News

Obasanjo Have Questions To Answer Over $16bn – Buhari Blows Hot Over Power Supply

 

Buhari and Obasanjo

Speaking while receiving the Buhari Support Organisation led by the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has questions to answer over the spending of $16 billion on power projects during his administration.

According to Premium Times, the president who made the statement at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, did not mention Obasanjo’s name, but he asked “where was the power after a former president claimed to have spent $16 billion on the project?”

The power project was done during the Obasanjo administration (1999-2006). It has been described as a mismanagement of public funds by observers and civic groups.

Obasanjo was a key supporter of Muhammadu Buhari in the build-up to the 2015 general election. He has also pledged to work against Buhari’s re-election in 2019 saying he has performed poorly in office.

We’ll bring you more details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Catholics Hold Nationwide Peaceful Protest Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria (Photos)

Olisa Metuh Fell Down On His Own In Court – Judge Makes Bombshell Claim

BBNaija’s Cee-C Slays Glamorously In Red Gown (Photos)

Family In Shock As Young Boy Sent To Fetch Water Falls Inside Well In Kano

8-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Mistakenly Falling Into A Well In Kano

Gunman Accidentally Shoots Himself After Trying To Kill His Ex-Girlfriend’s Lover (Photos)

Breaking News: Drama As Ondo Lawmakers Impeach Deputy Speaker

Violence Erupts In Amassoma, Niger Delta University Host Community (Graphic Photos)

Loved Up Photo Of Man And His Girlfriend Before He Allegedly Killed Her For Money Ritual In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *