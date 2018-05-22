Obasanjo Have Questions To Answer Over $16bn – Buhari Blows Hot Over Power Supply

Buhari and Obasanjo
Speaking while receiving the Buhari Support Organisation led by the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has questions to answer over the spending of $16 billion on power projects during his administration.
The power project was done during the Obasanjo administration (1999-2006). It has been described as a mismanagement of public funds by observers and civic groups.
Obasanjo was a key supporter of Muhammadu Buhari in the build-up to the 2015 general election. He has also pledged to work against Buhari’s re-election in 2019 saying he has performed poorly in office.
