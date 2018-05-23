Politics, Trending

Obasanjo made the mistake of not jailing Buhari for looting PTF funds – FFK.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation has said he blames former President Olusegun Obasanjo for not prosecuting and jailing President Muhammadu Buhari for looting PTF funds. According to Mr Fani-Kayode who served under the ex-president, he aw the report and it was shocking.Billions of dollars had vanished. OBJ summoned him and showed him the damning report.

Fani-Kayode, in a Twitter post, said this, is what seems like a reaction to the statement of President Buhari in Aso-Rock on Tuesday, where Mr President said:

“One of the former Heads of State between that time was bragging that he spent more than 15 billion American dollars, on power. “Where is the power? Where is the power? And now we have to pay the debts.”

See what FFK wrote

See how Nigerians reacted to his statement

 

Whereas Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state said he was enjoying brickbats between President Buhari and the Ex-President Obasanjo. He added that both parties should keep exposing themselves for Nigerians to know what they have been hiding. See what he wrote via Twitter;

 


