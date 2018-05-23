Obasanjo made the mistake of not jailing Buhari for looting PTF funds – FFK.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation has said he blames former President Olusegun Obasanjo for not prosecuting and jailing President Muhammadu Buhari for looting PTF funds. According to Mr Fani-Kayode who served under the ex-president, he aw the report and it was shocking.Billions of dollars had vanished. OBJ summoned him and showed him the damning report.

Fani-Kayode, in a Twitter post, said this, is what seems like a reaction to the statement of President Buhari in Aso-Rock on Tuesday, where Mr President said:

“One of the former Heads of State between that time was bragging that he spent more than 15 billion American dollars, on power. “Where is the power? Where is the power? And now we have to pay the debts.”

The greatest mistake that OBJ made was not to prosecute and jail @MBuhari for looting PTF funds.I saw the report and it was shocking.Billions of dollars had vanished. OBJ summoned him and showed him the damning report.Buhari begged like a baby.Sadly OBJ let him off the hook. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 23, 2018

so you are telling us OBJ accepted the plea of a looter at the detriment of Nigerian people. The three of you should be jailed. You for knowing such secret and kept mute, OBJ for sweeping corruption under carpet and the looter for looting. Simple! — Olalekan Akinade ADEYENI (@LekanOOSAA) May 23, 2018

Even if they still post the report they will say it was doctored — Funkeeeeeh 🔥 (@iamomobi) May 23, 2018

And its only today you are bringing it to public notice, you’re a cheap liar,if its true, you or Fayose would have used it against him in the last campaign cos you and your team did everything humanly possible to discredit him…Say something better. — Samoo (@Samooo_01) May 23, 2018

That’s why President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t see anything wrong with Abacha administration bcoz he was co looter of public fund then — Lasun Raji (@lasun_raji) May 23, 2018

Whereas Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state said he was enjoying brickbats between President Buhari and the Ex-President Obasanjo. He added that both parties should keep exposing themselves for Nigerians to know what they have been hiding. See what he wrote via Twitter;