OBJWhereIsThePower: Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie Kicks-off Online Campaign Against Obasanjo (Photos)

TORI News had reported on Tuesday that while receiving the Buhari Support Organisation led by Hameed Ali, the Comptroller-General of Customs Service, President Muhammadu Buhari, said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has questions to answer over the spending of $16 billion on power projects during his administration.

The President who made the statement at the Presidential Villa Abuja, did not mention Obasanjo’s name, but he asked “where was the power after a former president claimed to have spent $16 billion on the project?”

In a new development after Buhari’s statement, the special adviser to the president on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has kicked off an online campaign against former president Obasanjo, where she urged Buhari supporters to carry placard like her and write a hashtag, #OBJWhereIsThePower, in a bid to ridicule the former leader.

Below are some photos of Nigerians participating in her online campaign;

