OFFA BANK ROBBERY: Ex SARS Officer, One of the kingpins who masterminded the robberies

This is Michael Adikwu, a constable who was tried and dismissed by Police, in Ilorin for misconduct, 2012.

Three of the four suspects declared wanted after the bank robberies of April 5 in Offa, Kwara state have been arrested. Their faces were captured via CCTV in some of the banks they attacked. On the day of the sad incident, the suspects robbed and carted away millions and killed over 40 people, including nine policemen.

One of the arrested suspects was identified as Michael Adikwu, a police constable, who was tried and dismissed by police authorities. Adikwu was arrested on Monday by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police, Special Intelligence Response Team and later used as bait to catch two other kingpins.

One police source said Adikwu was dismissed on grounds of collecting money from some robbers who robbed and killed someone. He added also Adikwu after leaving prison, went into crime full time. He met other armed robbers, became friends with them and formed a gang.

“He used to serve in the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Kwara State Police Command until he got involved in robbery. Investigations revealed that some armed robbers, who robbed and killed an innocent citizen were arrested. Adikwu, then a constable, collected money from them and released them. He was subsequently arrested, tried and dismissed. He was charged to court together with the re-arrested armed robbers. He served three years in prison. How he came out of prison is still a mystery.

