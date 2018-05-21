Metro News, Trending

Offa Robbery: Police Nab More Key Suspects(Photos)

 

 

Sequel to the Publication of the Pictures of the Offa Bank Bank Robbers in the Media, the police have been getting several credible leads from good citizens and as a result, IRT teams deployed by IGP Ibrahim Idris to Kwara, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ekiti states were able to arrest 2 more gang-leaders of the deadly bank robberies whose pictures were circulated by the media.

The confessed gang-leaders arrested are 1) Kunle Ogunleye aka Arrow 35yrs native of Kwara State, arrested yesterday in Oro town kwara State. 2) Micheal Adikwu, Native of Apa LGA Benue State, a dismissed police CPL who was arrested by the Police in 2012 and charged to court in Kwara state for compromising by releasing some wanted armed robbers. He spent 3 yrs in prison and subsequently found his way out in 2015 and became a notorious armed robber. He was arrested again by IRT operatives in Kwara State 2 weeks ago.

All suspects arrested among others have confessed to the Offa bank robberies and murders, They are assisting the IRT teams in mrresting more of the bank robbers as investigations continue.

 

 

 


You may also like

16-Year-Old Girl Who Always Sleeps In Class Gets Pregnant In Lagos (Photo)

Why Buhari won’t declare herdsmen terrorists – Fani-Kayode

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Official Wedding Portaits Revealed!

106 Cocaine Capsules Worth $900,000 Found in Woman’s Stomach

‘God made you like that and loves you like that’ – What Pope Told Gay man

Nigerians Knock Senator Ben Bruce Over Comment Made Against APC

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st May

Olisa Metuh Passes Out in Court, Nigerians say he was acting

Unclad Photo of Alex and Mystery Man Surfaces But She Says hackers did it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *