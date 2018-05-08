Local News

Officer Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, Hides Her Corpse And Absconds Over Her Refusal To Accept Breakup (Photos)

 

The victim at mortuary

An official of a Nigerian security agency has reportedly killed his girlfriend following a fight after she blatantly refused to accept their breakup in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The suspect reportedly fled the country after hiding her corpse under his bed.

It was gathered that neighbours in the barracks where the incident happened, were worried about the occupant of an apartment, and the high rise of disturbing smell, so they decided to force the door open and discovered the corpse of the lady.

More details of the incident is yet unavailable as TORI News could verify its authencity as at the time of filing this report.

An online user who claimed that the neighbour of the suspect is his friend, posted screenshots of the shocking report on a popular online platform, @InstaBlog9Ja.

Read in full below;

