Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has lost her mom, Mrs Elizabeth Johnson.

The actress made the revelation by herself on Instagram today. She asked her many followers to pray for her at this trying time.

She wrote: “It deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone.

“This is a trying time for my family and we would appreciate your prayers, even as we plead for our privacy at this time.

“Thank you”

