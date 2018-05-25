Local News

Oh No! Houses Destroyed As Mast Falls On Buildings After Heavy Rainfall In Edo (Photos)

The mast fell on the residential houses destroying many properties

Residents of Jattu Uzairue Etsako West local government area of Edo State are counting their loss after escaping what would have been a terrible loss of human after a mast reportedly belonging to a popular telecommunication network fell after a heavy downpour.

It was gathered that the sad incident took place early this morning by 3am. The mast destroyed residential houses in the area and properties worth thousands of naira.

See more photos below:

