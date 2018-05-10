Oh No! Kickboxing Star Crashes His Brand New Range Rover Few Hours After Picking It Up (Photos)

The 29-year-old was excited to pick up his brand new vehicle

Kickboxing star, Rico Verhoeven crashed his brand new Range Rover just hours after picking it up.

The Glory heavyweight champion escaped the accident unscathed despite two smashed up cars leaving the scene on a recovery truck.

After getting in a morning workout, the Dutch star told his Instagram followers of his excitement as he cruised to the showroom.

The 29-year-old documented his day on his Instagram profile

The 29-year-old said: “It’s a beautiful day, I’ve just finished training and now I am on my way to the Land Rover dealer to pick up my new car.

“And this time we did something different with the interior, so I’m excited to see how it has turned out.”

Verhoeven then uploaded several videos of the Black Range Rover, equipped with red leather interior.

The car that smashed into him was heavily damaged

His next video showed the vehicle pulled over on the side of a road, with a smashed up car directly behind it.

He said: “Some people just can’t drive.

“Ah man, a new car and scratches on it already.”

The two other motors that were involved in the accident left the roadside on the back of a recovery truck.

But the heavyweight was able to drive his car home, and he even managed to see the funny side.

The Range Rover was scratched after the accident

He added: “Seriously, how funny is this story line?

“Like this morning, I take you with me to get a brand new car and five hours later you get bumped into by another and your new car is scratched up everywhere.”

The kickboxing star has been fighting and training with Hughie Fury ahead of the 23-year-old’s British Heavyweight title bout with Sam Sexton.

Verhoeven has been a part of team Fury for six years and spars with them regularly.

Via The Sun UK

