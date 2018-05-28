Local News

Oh No! Man Electrocuted, Falls From High Tension Pole During Suicide Attempt In Rivers (Video)

The man tried to commit suicide but was electrocuted

A yet-to-be-identified young man is in critical condition after falling from a transmission line in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state when he got himself electrocuted.

It was gathered that the young man climbed the high tension transmission line in an attempt to commit suicide. Passerbys pleaded with him to come down with one even promising to give him a million naira, still, he refused and climbed higher.

Unfortunately, he got electrocuted shortly after and fell from the pole. 

Watch the videos below:

