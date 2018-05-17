Oh No! Two Dead As School Bus Full Of Students Crashes Into Dump Truck (Photos)

This was the scene on I-80 near Mount Olive Township in New Jersey on Thursday morning

after a bus carrying 5th graders on a school trip crashed into a dump truck.

At least two people have died including one student and an adult chaperone after a horrific school bus crash in New Jersey, Daily Mail UK reports.

The incident happened at around 10.22am on I-80 Thursday morning near Mount Olive Township.

One adult and one student are being reported dead by NBC and there are many more people injured.

The impact was so severe, the top half of the bus completely tore away from its chassis and went hurtling into the metal barriers on the side of the highway with students inside.

The victims have been taken to at least two different hospitals. 20 ambulances rushed to the scene after the first calls came in.

The bus belongs to East Brook Middle School in Paramus which had a school trip scheduled for 5th graders for the day to Waterloo Village in Stanhope.

Photographs from the crash show children sitting by the side of the road, hugging one another after escaping from the wreckage.

It remains unclear how the crash came about. The bus is from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey, ABC reports.

According to the school’s calendar, a Grade 5 day trip to Waterloo Village in Stanhope was scheduled for today. Grade 5 children are aged between 10 and 11.

Mount Olive police said it was responding to the incident but would not give further details.

‘Crash investigation on Route 80 by mile marker 25.

‘Route 80 closed both directions. Westbound traffic being diverted at exit 26.

‘Expect heavy traffic and delays on Route 46,’ it said. The mayor described the scene as ‘horrific’.

At least two of the victims have been sent to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson.

Several others are being taken to Hackettstown Medical Center.

The crash shut traffic in both directions. It remains unclear what the condition of both drivers is.

