Oil Company Staff Reportedly Killed After Being Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt (Photo)

The late Chinasa

A Nigerian man, Osiah Chinedu Ojukwu has taken to social media to mourn the sad death of his friend, Amadike Chinasa, a staff at Agip oil company.

It was gathered that the married man who is from Omoku in Rivers was kidnapped from his residence in Port-Harcourt, the state capital and later killed by his captors.

Writing on Facebook, Ojukwu said: “Chinasa, who did this to you? Who killed you? I was with you on Tuesday in Omoku , we discussed extensively, you appreciated our efforts in ensuring that peace returned back to ONELGA, you said “no place like home”, you bought drink for me without me requesting, you promised we will see when next you come, but I never knew I was having the last discussion with you.

It shocked me when I received a call this morning that you have been killed in Port Harcourt for reasons I can’t imagine. Who ever did this to you will never escape the same measure in a shortest time, Amen.”

