Oil Magnate, Sholaye Jeremi alleged to be the man who got Linda Ikeji pregnant (Details)

A member of one of Nigeria’s popular online forum has revealed whom he believes Linda Ikeji is pregnant for.

According to his claim which he says is very credible, the man who is responsible for the celebrity blogger’s pregnancy is Sholaye Jeremi, a close associate of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.

Sharing the information, the poster who has now deleted his account on the forum wrote:

”Linda Ikeji is pregnant for Sholaye Jeremi, a close associate to Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu. He is from Sapele, Delta state. 100% confirmed. The funny thing is there was no engagement as Shola will not settle down although he is 40 plus. Jeremi also stays in Ikoyi. Very credible, although Linda is trying to manage the situation but this information is 100 percent credible. You can do your findings as well, but that’s the guy.”

