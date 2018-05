A dead victim

A terrible accident that happened along Alakija Depot Road in Lagos has claimed the life of one and injured another.

According to report, an Okada man was trying to overtake a tanker while a bus was coming towards him.

There was no way for the Okada man and passenger to escape as they were compromised between bus and tanker. This led to a ghastly road accident with a man brutally losing his life.

See photos below:

