Okorocha Is Doomed, Cries Everyday – Ex-Imo Gov, Ikedi Ohakim

 

 Ikedi Ohakim

Former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim has described his successor, Rochas Okorocha as a weeping governor.

Ohakim said he decided not to criticize Okorocha any more because the Imo governor was directionless.

In an article entitled ‘Why I wouldn’t attack Rochas any longer’ and obtained by DAILY POST on Thursday, Ohakim said Okorocha had lost focus and was constantly punching the air as deadly blows were reined on his grandiose body.

He wrote, “I concluded that Rochas has lost focus. He is not close to the target. He is punching the air as deadly blows are reined on his grandiose body. A fighter he is, an arrogant one for that matter, my hugely battered brother will never give up until murder is committed in the ring. I think, I wouldn’t be associated with this. At this point, I sheathe my swords. I am withdrawing from this unbalanced duel. Count me out!!! I don’t want to commit fratricide.

“This resolve no doubt would surprise my readers. I have remained one of the most consistent critics of the entertainer-governor. I take no prisoners! But today, I have resolved to go home. I wouldn’t attack Rochas any longer. I wouldn’t add more to his troubles. Imo state governor is weeping.

“He laments at every gathering. He cries his eyes out; telling whoever cares to listen how those he brought into his personal house (APC) have conspired to eject him. He points his fingers to all directions: Madumere-Ararume, Izunaso, Uwajimogu, Ololo, Opiah, Mbanaso etc! Quite agonizing. My Christian mind is restless.

“A captain of an ill-fated ship, Rochas is doomed. He has lost touch with the radar. Signals from Abuja have been tactfully blocked by his smart adversaries. He is flying blind. Those on board, are likely, his immediate family members. But Rochas is not giving up. He is making fast and questionable concessions at the moment. He is trading off everything, all in an attempt to maintain and retain his political status.”

