Olakunle Churchill, Cee-C support Chikezie Ijeoma’s street clean campaign (Photos)

As the countdown continue to The Street Clean Sanitation Campaign holding in Abuja on Saturday, 12th May, 2018, the HELP CLEAN FOUNDATION have intensified plans to ensure a successful exercise with several partnerships and endorsements from Ministries, Agencies, corporate organizations and individuals.

Among those who have identified with the project, taking place at Apo Resettlement from 9:am are Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Mike Omotosho Foundation, Big Church Foundation, Grand Cubana, ‎My Dream Nigeria, Amity Global Network and first runner of Big Brother Nigeria CEE C.

The campaign which is geared towards maintaining clean, hygienic and sustainable Environment for well being of present and future generations is open to volunteers who are disposed to participate in the exercise.

As Federal Capital Territory, the founder of the HELP KEEP CLEAN FOUNDATION, Queen Chikezie Ijeoma said their goal is keeping Abuja clean as the exercise will be carried out once every month.

According to her “we are passionate about this exercise which deals with human life as clean environment prevents diseases and infection.

“The theme of this month’s Street Clean Sanitation Campaign is ‘The Environment Our Habitat’ and I solicit for the participation of interested persons and volunteers on Saturday, May 12th.”

Expected media partners are AIT, NTA, Fresh News, People’s Television, AbujaPress, LailasNews, AlexReports, Vanguard Newspaper, Leadership Newspaper etc.

