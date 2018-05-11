Olakunle Churchill warns Tonto Dikeh over theft/debt allegations in Ghana “you cant affect me with your bad luck”



Earlier we reported how actress Tonto Dikeh started another round of drama with her ex husband and father of her child, Olakunle Churchill.

This happened when one of her followers dropped a comment on one of her posts, accusing Churchill of refusing to pay his house rent in Ghana, lying and stealing from the well-furnished house which he shared with Tonto (whom he accused of being very dirty) when they were still together.







Tonto then replied and started exposing more dirty details about her ex husband (Read here incase you missed it), to which he has now replied with documents to prove that the allegations are false.

He warned her to desist from anything that concerns him and channel that energy into obeying court orders that permits him to enjoy shared custody of their son, King Andre.

Read Churchill’s post below:

With regards to the post on instablog9ja,about someone calling me out.i feel it’s baseless and a way to pull my personality down.We have more than 6 ongoing projects within that axis. Ghana is not my country as such my staff and expatriates are occupying four buildings and the manager’s name is Ralph Codjoe ‭+233 20 644 4724‬ If at all anyone tried to reach me based on anything concerning Ghana because I relocated because of family over three years ago.



AS FOR YOU MAMA KING, THOUGHT WE HAVE MOVED ON AND YOU ARE NOT MY PA NEITHER MY SECRETARY HENCEFORTH DESIST FROM ANYTHING THAT CONCERNS ME.LASTLY YOU SHOULD KNOW BY NOW WITH ALL YOU HAVE TRIED,THAT NO ONE CAN PULL A MAN DOWN ESPECIALLY ONE WITH THE GRACE OF GOD.

My interest is my son, whom you have deprived me of seeing 14 months before the court case.I was able to see my son after the court granted me of sharing custody which was before his birthday. You and your lawyer have refused to oblige to court orders 4 times including his last holiday. Please Channel this same energy on responding to court order.#christainmother🙏