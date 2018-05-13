Olamide supports tweet by OAP Osi -“You can’t be condemning Yahoo boys and be moving with them”

Following the viral reports that the Efcc apprehended 12 Yahoo boys at Club 57 on Friday morning, 11th of May 2018, there’ve been mixed reactions over the development.

While some are enraged with ‘snitches’ who could possibly have a hand or two in the above-mentioned, others are not unnerved as they feel it’s high time internet fraudsters be brought to justice.

Nigerian rapper Olamide took to his Twitter page to also react to the news – the rapper who retweeted and seconded OAP Osi_Suave’s tweet, wrote,

Somebody say Amen ! ��RT @Osi_Suave: You cant be condemning yahoo boys on twitter and be moving with them offline.

