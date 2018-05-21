News Feed, Trending

Olisa Metuh Passes Out in Court, Nigerians say he was acting

A former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, collapsed at a federal high court in Abuja on Monday morning. Mr Metuh was in court for the continuation of his trial for alleged fraud and is facing trial on a seven-count charge for alleged diversion of N400 million.

Shortly after appearances were announced, Mr Metuh. who was brought in an ambulance, was called to the dock. But while he was walking towards the dock, the former PDP spokesperson fell, creating an abrupt chaos in the court room, Premium Times reports.

Several attempts for a prolonged adjournment of his case and treatment of Mr Metuh, said to be suffering from spinal cord injuries as been denied by the court, presided by Okon Abang.

Mr Metuh has appeared in court on a stretcher several times, was making his way to the dock for his resumed trial when he fell down. Okon Abang, the presiding judge, had to stand down the matter to enable the former PDP spokesman receive medical attention.

