Omoge Campus Was Our Breadwinner, Our Father & Mother – Brother Of Late Actress Laments

While speaking in an exclusive chat with PUNCH’s Saturday Beats, Taiwo, the elder brother to the late Nollywood actress, Aishat Abimbola a.k.a Omoge Campus who died on Tuesday after she lost the battle to breast cancer in Canada, described the actress buried yesterday as their all, adding that her death came as a shock to the family.

He said, “We were all born and raised in Idumota, Lagos. We lost our parents years back and she had assumed the role of the breadwinner of the family. Aishat is a great personality in our family and we always prayed for her because she was indeed the pillar of support that our household had.

“Before her death; she was someone who never joked with her family members and siblings at all. She was our mother and father and all. She will sorely be missed.”

Her younger sister, Mariam who is the last child of the Musa family could not stop screaming in shock over the death of her late sister, who she described as a rare gem to the family.

Meanwhile, the actress, who was fondly referred to as Omoge Campus, was buried on Thursday at the Meadowvale Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Centre, Brampton, Canada amidst tears. It was gathered that the burial was coordinated by her colleague, Lola Alao who reportedly took care of her during her illness.

Prior to the burial of the late actress, her friend and colleague, Lola Alao took to her Instagram page to plead with well-meaning fans of the deceased not to contribute money for her burial.

She said, “Hello everybody I would like to say thank you for all the calls and support after Aisha’s death. I am very grateful for the support and may God bless and support everyone.

“Aisha had been battling cancer for a very long time but being a private person, she did not share the information with anybody especially because she did not want to beg for money from anyone.

“Please if anyone claims that I sent a broadcast message seeking for fund for the burial, it is false. We never begged for money and I am speaking on behalf of Aisha’s family.

“We do not need anybody’s support because Aisha is a Canadian citizen and the Canadian government took up the responsibility of burying her. Please if you receive any information that we need money, kindly disregard such a message,” Alao said.

