Local News

Omoge Campus: Why AGN Didn’t Help Late Actress, Aisha Abimbola – Dayo Amusa

 

Aisha Abimbola, Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa, the current Vice President of the Lagos Chapter of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN over the weekend revealed to Potpourri why recently deceased actress, Aisha Abimbola didn’t get any help from the guild.

In the wake of the death of actress, Aishat Abimbola to breast cancer, Dayo Amusa talks on the role her guild plays in ensuring the health of its members.

“We have partnered and are still in partnership with so many private health sectors that deal with health insurance and our members are beneficiaries of this. But some individuals tend to keep their private lives from the public and we can’t address what we know nothing about.

“In Aishat Abimbola’s case, it wasn’t that she needed fund to get anything done; it was just a situation that was beyond everybody, and I pray that God gives everyone of us the grace to live long” .

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

FRSC Begins Massive Recruitment Nationwide

Hilarious! See How Some Nigerian Lawmakers Dressed To A Beach During Their Trip To Dubai (Photos)

A True Hero: See How This Man Scaled Tall Building To Rescue A Child Dangling From A Balcony (Video)

NYSC Member Suddenly Slumps And Dies On Duty At Lagos State Secretariat

This Is Nigeria: Nigerian Rapper, Falz Knocked Over Attack On Church

Unbelievable: 3 Men Exhume Dead Girl’s Body, Cut Off Head For N5m In Adamawa

Money, Wines, Phones Of VIP’s Stolen As Footballer, Emenike’s Wife Publicly Calls Out Wedding Planner

Champions League: 170,000 Sign Petition For FIFA To Punish Ramos

Photos Of Goalkeeper Karius Hiding His Face As Liverpool Return Home After Champions League Final Defeat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *