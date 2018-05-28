Omoge Campus: Why AGN Didn’t Help Late Actress, Aisha Abimbola – Dayo Amusa

Aisha Abimbola, Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa, the current Vice President of the Lagos Chapter of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN over the weekend revealed to Potpourri why recently deceased actress, Aisha Abimbola didn’t get any help from the guild.

In the wake of the death of actress, Aishat Abimbola to breast cancer, Dayo Amusa talks on the role her guild plays in ensuring the health of its members.

“We have partnered and are still in partnership with so many private health sectors that deal with health insurance and our members are beneficiaries of this. But some individuals tend to keep their private lives from the public and we can’t address what we know nothing about.

“In Aishat Abimbola’s case, it wasn’t that she needed fund to get anything done; it was just a situation that was beyond everybody, and I pray that God gives everyone of us the grace to live long” .

