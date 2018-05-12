Entertainment, Gossip, News

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in Sierra Leone for Presidential inauguration (Photos)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has been invited back to Sierra Leone after 9 years to witness the inauguration of the new President, Rtd. Brigdier Julius Maada Bio.

She was received by an entourage led by the First Lady Mrs Fatima Jabbe-Bio, an actress herself.

The leading African actress who is one of Times 100 most influential people in the world was lauded for her past works with both the UN and her fight for Maternal health with Amnesty International in Sierra Leone.

Omotola expressed her gratitude to be honored for her efforts and reiterated her Love for the country and optimism in the new President’s dream to lead Sierra Leone to where it deserves to be.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerians drag Noble Igwe for listing major fraud fronts in Nigeria

First photos & video from actor John Dumelo’s traditional marriage to his beautiful bride

Yahoo boys don’t deserve to be glorified – Olamide reacts to EFCC raid of Club 57

Juliet Ibrahim addresses rumoured breakup with Iceberg Slim

More photos of John Dumelo’s bride as they traditionally get married

Blac Chyna’s 18-year-old boyfriend surprises her with flowers as she celebrates 30th birthday

Yvonne Nelson congratulates her bestie, John Dumelo on his traditional marriage… Fans react (Photos)

Pre-wedding photos of John Dumelo and his Fiancee

“I am tempted to cheat on my wife everyday” – Actor, Emeka Okoro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *