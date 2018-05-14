Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Mobbed By Fans In Sierra Leone (Photos)

Omotola, 40, has proved beyond reasonable doubts that she is not only big in Nigeria but she is also big across Africa.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

We all know top Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is currently in Sierra Leone and witness the inauguration of the new President, Julius Maada Bio.

The star was mobbed by fans as she arrived the inauguration ground at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is also a singer, philanthropist and former model. Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, the leading actress has appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

See more photos: