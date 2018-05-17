On This Day Last Year, Nollywood Actress Moji Olaiya Died In Canada At Age 42

On May 17, 2017, Nollywood practitioners woke up to the shocking news of the death of actress Moji Olaiya who passed away in far away Canada.

In less than an hour after the news spread, a huge crowd had besieged her Magodo house as many couldn’t believe the news that was filtering in. The mother of two had passed away just two months after she gave birth to her second daughter.

The disbelief soon turned into overwhelming sorrow when it was confirmed that the 42-year-old mother of two had indeed passed away.

Moji Olaiya was a great role interpreter who was lucky to have been discovered by her uncle, Victor Olaiya who adopted her and fine-tuned her talent, which eventually turned her into a celebrated actress.

As a friend and a mother, she was irreplaceable. Her daughter once described her as the most unique best friend anyone could have, while her friends described her as quiet and easygoing.

The consoling truth about the death of the seasoned thespian who gave over a decade and a half of her life to fuel her passion in acting, was the army of friends and well wishers who stood up for her even in death-As her remains stormed Nigeria from Canada, one could bet that she smiled from the clouds because it was certain her legacy and all that she worked to build were not in vain.

Moji Olaiya is survived by her aged mother, siblings her two daughters – one aged 20 and the other only One year old – who she had gone to Canada to deliver.

– NET