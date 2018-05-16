One Dead As Mechanic Bashes Man’s Car While Driving It To His Workshop (Photos)

A mechanic has landed in trouble after crashing a man’s car while driving it in Delta state.

Local reports show that the owner of the car called the mechanic to repair his car after it developed some faults in the night. As the mechanic was taking the car to his workshop, he hit a motorcyclist popularly known as okada rider who was carrying a lady on his bike.

The okada rider was reported to have died on the spot and the lady seriously injured. The wounded victim was rushed to the hospital where she was treated.

The Hausa people in the area demanded for N100,000 to take their dead colleague back to his village for burial. The car owner who has been distraught over the issue, reported the matter to the police.

The issue is said to be a very big deal now as the mechanic has been allegedly receiving threats over his life by the car owner and his group. The car owner has been alleged to have even attacked the mechanic during a meeting to resolve the issue.

