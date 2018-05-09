One Of The Offa’s Robbers Is Reporting To Be A Former Police Officer

According to reports by @emmaikumeh on twitter. One of the offa’s robbers is a former police officer identified as “Michael Adikwu” he was dismissed by police, in Ilorin for misconduct in 2012.

Emmaikumeh Wrote:

“This is Michael Adikwu, a constable whom I tried, and was dismissed by Police, in Ilorin for misconduct, 2012, was amongst the Offa robbers. He’s arrested now by Kwara Police yesterday.”