Entertainment

One Of The Suspected Yahoo Boys EFCC Arrested At Club57 Cries Out from Prison (photo)

Music producer and the Owner of 606 record Label who was arrested by the EFCC after he was suspected to be a Yahoo Boy has cried out from prison, Yesterday made it one week since their arrest and his friend has cried out for his release, remember the EFCC raided Club57 in Lagos, after been hinted that some Yahoo boys were partying there.. Well the last post made by 606autos was on the 10th of may and it was about hitting club57 to party, which was a day before he was arrested..

Read his friend’s post below!

-Ebiwalisgossip


