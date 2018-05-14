One Reportedly Shot Dead As Protesting Shiite Members Attack Police Team In Abuja (Graphic Photos)

The Shiite members during the protest (Photos: NationalHelm)

One person has been reportedly shot dead by security operatives after Shiite members resumed its protest against the continued detention of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The protest paralyzed activities at the Federal Secretariat complex, Abuja, a few metres from the National Assembly and the Presidential Villa. The protesters armed with stones, chased away a police team and overturned a traffic warden cabin on the road.

However, the police regrouped and countered the protesters with one person reportedly killed. They also reportedly injured the Federal Secretariat Divisional Police Crime officer in the face after he asked them to stop harassing motorists.

