One year after her divorce, Popular relationship expert, Amara, marries for the 3rd time!

Relationship expert, Amara Blessing Nwosu, has found a new man and reportedly got hitched to him recently, making him her third husband.

Although the name of the man is not known, Amara flaunted his picture on her Facebook page some hours ago.

She has however not come out to confirm her new status.

Last year, Amara shocked many after her marriage to her second husband, Van Lere crashed.

A few years ago, she revealed how she suffered terrible domestic violence in her 6-year marriage after she was given away at the tender age of 17 to a much older man.

After leaving that marriage, she started to write articles on relationship and marriage on Facebook and helped other women going through what she went through.

Then in In 2014, she announced she was getting married again to a US based pastor named Francis Van-Lare and last year a photo showing her husband grabbing her boobs went viral on social media.

In August last year, she went on her Facebook page to announce that her marriage to Francis had packed up.

It appears she has found love again as photos of her and her new man dressed in what looked like a wedding attire has surfaced.

Leave a Comment…

comments