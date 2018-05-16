Local News

Only Son Of Senator Narrowly Escapes Death In Plateau Car Accident

According to a report by Vanguard, Ponfa Useni, the only surviving son of Senator Jeremiah Useni, member representing Plateau south in the upper chamber has reportedly survived a car accident around Pankshin local government area of the state.

Ponfa who attended a coronation ceremony on behalf of his father at Ibbi Local government area of Taraba state on Saturday spent a night at Langtang and while going to Jos on Sunday swerved his car while trying to avoid a goat.

Reports have it that the 43 year old son of Sen Useni sustained injuries and currently being treated in an undisclosed hospital in Jos.

‘’He is recuperating a close source told newsmen’’.

Recall that his father had earlier declared intension to contest for the governorship seat in Plateau state. 

