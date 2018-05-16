Only Son Of Senator Narrowly Escapes Death In Plateau Car Accident

According to a report by Vanguard, Ponfa Useni, the only surviving son of Senator Jeremiah Useni, member representing Plateau south in the upper chamber has reportedly survived a car accident around Pankshin local government area of the state.

Ponfa who attended a coronation ceremony on behalf of his father at Ibbi Local government area of Taraba state on Saturday spent a night at Langtang and while going to Jos on Sunday swerved his car while trying to avoid a goat.

Reports have it that the 43 year old son of Sen Useni sustained injuries and currently being treated in an undisclosed hospital in Jos.

‘’He is recuperating a close source told newsmen’’.

Recall that his father had earlier declared intension to contest for the governorship seat in Plateau state.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria