‘Only The Blind Will Not See President Buhari’s Achievements’- Says Femi Adesina

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said that only the blind will not see President Buhari’s achievements. Adesina, who said that a lot of good things are happening in Nigeria, added that naysayers always paint a negative picture.

The presidential spokesman said this in a statement which he made available to newsmen in Abuja.

me people have made it a pastime to talk as if there is no silver lining in the sky as far as the Nigerian economy is concerned. They carry on as if it is doom and gloom all the way, a thoroughfare of woes.

“This they do to hoodwink the public, and peradventure gain political advantage for themselves, or their principals.

“But facts are stubborn things. Those arrayed against facts may abhor and deride them, but there they are, staring them starkly in the face.

He quoted figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, saying since Nigeria recovered from recession, the gross domestic product (GDP) has been growing consistently, currently recording a growth of 1.95% in Q1 2018 compared to a contraction of 0.91% in Q1 2017.

He noted that inflation had declined from 18.72 percent to 12.48 percent in the last 15 months, “even with an increased spending of N1.5 trillion on infrastructural projects”.

Adesina compared the $29.6 billion inherited from the Goodluck Jonathan administration to the $49.79 billion foreign reserves despite “modest oil prices” in the international market.

-Ebiwalisgossip