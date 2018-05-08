By Information Nigeria Entertainment, GossipMay 8, 2018 Onyii Alex Pours Curves Into S3xy Nude Jumpsuit (Photos) Nigerian movie star, Onyii Alex flaunts her gorgeous curves in this sexy jumpsuit for a fashion campaign shoot. More below… Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!! Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! Tagsinformation nigerianigerianigeria newsnigerian celebritiesnigerian newspapers Previous articleI’m 30, My Boyfriend Is 62 And Older Than My Parents. How Do I Get My Family To Accept Him- Nigerian Lady Seeks Advice Next article“I left Lagos to catch small breeze in London” – DJ Cuppy says, Nigerians react You may also like “I left Lagos to catch small breeze in London” – DJ Cuppy says, Nigerians react I’m 30, My Boyfriend Is 62 And Older Than My Parents. How Do I Get My Family To Accept Him- Nigerian Lady Seeks Advice Top 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In Lagos State Codeine Ban: Five Other Pharmaceutical Drugs Abused By Nigerians Dreaded Eiye Cult Leader Threatening Civilians With Gun In Bariga Lagos Arrested Mercy Aigbe reacts to Davido signing a deal worth around N100million for his lover Chioma Americans Drag Juliet Ibrahim For Leaving This Emoji On Nicki Minaj’s Photo Codeine Addiction: Nigeria shuts down three pharmaceutical companies Nina looking beautiful in new photos Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website