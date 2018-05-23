Oro Community Disowns ‘Arrow’, The Notorious Offa Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed By Police

According to a report by Punch Metro, the National President of Oro Community in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Chief Bode Alayoku has said it is false and misleading for media reports to suggest that one of the arrested gang leaders of the recent bank robbery in Offa, Mr. Kunle Ogunleye, aka ‘Arrow,’ is a native of Oro community.

In a statement on Wednesday, Alayoku said Ogunleye is not a native of Oro but from Etan-Aiyegbaju in Ekiti State.

He explained that the suspect was nabbed in Oro by the Police while he was allegedly trying to escape from justice.

Alayoku said, “No family bears Ogunleye in the entire history of Oro town.”

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, has reiterated the commitment and dedication of the House to supporting the State Police Command to achieve success in its bid to rid Kwara State of crime and criminality.

He also enjoined the Police to ensure that its officers and men operated within the ambit of law and continue to discharge their duties professionally.

He spoke while leading the Principal Officers of the House to pay a courtesy visit on the new State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aminu Saleh, in his office in Ilorin.

Saleh pledged that the Command would strive to achieve a sane society, and called for partnership from every stakeholder.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria