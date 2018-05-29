Outrage As Man Kneels Before Ex-Gov, Godswill Akpabio In Akwa Ibom State (Photos)

A young man kneeling before his principal, Governor Godswill Akpabio

An outrage has been sparked among online users after a young man was seen kneeling down before the former state governor; Senator Godswill Akpabio while holding the lawmaker’s branded campaign T-shirt as others looked on.

Human rights activist and lawyer, Inibehe Effiong was joined by other netizens who took to Facebook to criticize the senator and the young man after the pictures emerged online.

Below is what the lawyer wrote;

“It will take decades for us to recover from the brutal damage that Godswill Akpabio has inflicted on the psyche of Akwa Ibom people.

How a man who struggled in Lagos State like I am struggling now before Governor Victor Attah brought him home to serve as a Commissioner suddenly assumed the position of Alpha and Omega baffles me.

The so-called political youths have turned themselves to willing slaves and tools in the hands of a dictator who could not create jobs for them.

What else will make a young and energetic young man to kneel before a fellow human being like him holding a shirt bearing the face of the dictator if not mental slavery and low self-esteem?

Why is it so difficult for these people to see that Akpabio is just an ordinary human being like every other person and not a supernatural being?

This is neither humility nor respect for elders. In Akwa Ibom culture, we do not kneel to greet our elders. We do not even bend to greet.

This is idolatry.

SLAVES IN LOVE WITH THEIR CHAINS.”

