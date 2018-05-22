Local News

Over 100 Edo Secondary School Students Trafficked To Libya

 

Over 100 students of Idogbo Secondary School, Benin, have been trafficked to Libya in the last four months.

This was disclosed in Benin by the senior special assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki on human trafficking and illegal migration, Solomon Okoduwa.

NAN reports quoted Okoduwa as stating that this was disclosed to him by some teachers in the school, who raised concern about how the institution has become the harvesting ground for traffickers.

“Henceforth, report anyone who tells you to travel to Europe; they are simply taking you through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, and you may eventually end up in Libya.

“The number of students that have been trafficked from your school in this short period is overwhelming.

“The truth is that many of them; over 100 might have been imprisoned there or facing one challenge or the other.

“Taking the route of the Sahara Desert and other illegal routes is hellish. Many died of hunger, many were drowned in the Mediterranean Sea in search of greener pastures.

“Worst still, the families of those people that died on their journey were made to pay for the travel expenses; when unknown to them, their loved ones have gone to the great beyond.

“If anyone tells you to travel abroad through Libya, tell him or her capital ‘NO’. If you must travel for any reason, travel the right way.”

