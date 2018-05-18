Overspeeding Driver Loses Control As Car Falls Into A River In Owerri (Photos)

The car was later pulled out of the river

An overspeeding driver nearly paid with his life after his car plunged into a river in Owerri, Imo state.

According to information released by the Office of the Commissioner for Public Safety, Owerri, IMO state, the salon car ascending a hilly road in Owerri, lost control and fell into the stream along 3rd Inland road along Orient TV/Concorde road this afternoon.

The Commissioner for Public Safety, Prince Chidi Nwaturuocha who was at the scene called a towing van which immediately came and rescued the partially-submerged vehicle.

See more pictures below:

