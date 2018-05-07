Painful Loss: Police Officer Killed By Gunmen In Benue State (Photo)

The late Sergeant Sesugh Igbakura

A police officer, Sergeant Sesugh Igbakura has died after he was reportedly killed by gunmen in Benue state leaving his family members in a state of distress.

It was gathered that the policeman was gunned down while discharging his duty in Benue state.

Sharing the sad news, a friend Msurshima Tondo wrote: “Tears can not bring you back, because tears can not stop coming out of my eyes since I head the sad news of your demised, sgt SESUGH IGBAKURA who was attacked while performing his lawful duty by men of the under wold.my heart felt to his wife,children, Benue state command and Nigeria police force, may the soul of our gallant office continually rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Read the post by the deceased man’s friend:

