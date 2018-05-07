Unlisted

Painful Loss: Police Officer Killed By Gunmen In Benue State (Photo)

The late Sergeant Sesugh Igbakura

A police officer, Sergeant Sesugh Igbakura has died after he was reportedly killed by gunmen in Benue state leaving his family members in a state of distress.

It was gathered that the policeman was gunned down while discharging his duty in Benue state.

Sharing the sad news, a friend Msurshima Tondo wrote: “Tears can not bring you back, because tears can not stop coming out of my eyes since I head the sad news of your demised, sgt SESUGH IGBAKURA who was attacked while performing his lawful duty by men of the under wold.my heart felt to his wife,children, Benue state command and Nigeria police force, may the soul of our gallant office continually rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Read the post by the deceased man’s friend: 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

President Buhari Departs His Hometown, Daura For Abuja

It Is A Sin Against God Not To Have PVCs – Pastor Adeboye Drops Bombshell

Davido And Chioma Fly Private Jet To Abuja Allegedly For Shoot Of Multi-million Endorsement Deal (Photos)

Herdsmen Attack: Buhari Approves New Military Battalion In Birnin-Gwari

Tears Of Joy As Nigerian Man Proposes To His Beautiful Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos)

Murder, Ballot Snatching, Bloody Violence: The Full Story Of APC’s Nationwide Ward Congresses

Beware Of Relocating To Canada – Nigerian Training & Devt. Expert Shares Disadvantages

Angry Man Stabs Wife To Death Hours After Her Birthday In Rivers… You Won’t Believe Why

45 Villagers Massacred In Kaduna State On Saturday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *