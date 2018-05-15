Pandemonium As Armed Robbers Storm Bank In Ekiti, Blow Up Security Door With Dynamite

According to The Nation, some suspected armed robbers on Tuesday attacked an old generation bank in Ilawe-Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

In the operation that lasted over one hour, the robbers killed a policeman, whose name was given as Bayo and a bank worker whose name could not be ascertained at press time.

Another bank worker was also reportedly shot by the bandits in the arm.

The Ilawe robbery attack happened barely a month after another old generation bank was attacked in Ifaki-Ekiti in which a police inspector was killed.

An eyewitness told The Nation that the robbers stormed the bank which is located close to the Alawe’s Palace at about 2.45 pm and operated unhindered for over an hour.

They reportedly blasted the bank’s security door with dynamite before gaining entrance.

The eyewitness disclosed that the dynamite also blew up a blue colour Toyota Camry car parked within the vicinity of the bank.

The robbers reportedly stole an unspecified amount of money.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat with The Nation, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, expressed shock at the incident.

He said the robbers turned his domain to a war front by firing dynamite and grenade which caused panic and paralyzed business, traffic and other social activities.

Oba Alabi said: “It was a terrible experience, my palace is very close to the bank. It was terrifying, it was like a war front. They kept detonating grenades during the attack.

“I was in the palace during the robbery, the attack happened less than a hour after a bullion van delivered cash to the bank.

“We have been in touch with the governor and the state police command.”

Effort to get the police reaction to the bank robbery was not successful at the time of filing this report.

