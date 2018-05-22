Pandemonium In Imo Community As Angry Youths Burn Houses After Death Of Their Comrade (Photos)

Some irate youths went on violent protest and destroyed many houses in the rural community of Egbuoma in Oguta LGA, Imo state, as they attacked anyone suspected to be connected to the assassination of their fellow comrade identified simply as Okwudiri.

According to an eye witness account, the deceased, Okwudiri from Omadi village in Egbuoma Community, had a strained relationship with members of his extended family over land issues and matter was already in court.

It was gathered that events took a violent turn on Sunday evening when some hoodlums, believed to be hired assassins invaded Okwudiri’s residence. The hoodlums were reported to have disconnected the electricity supply from his generator set which made him come outside the house where he was shot multiple times by the assailants.

Okwudiri had bullet wounds in the waist, was rushed to a local hospital nearby as many youths of the village were said to have donated several pints of blood.

When the situation overwhelmed the medical team at the local hospital, Okwudiri was said to have been transferred to another hospital in Anambra State, and after being placed under intensive care, he was pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

News of the violent death of Okwudiri went viral and irate youths descended on those they suspected as having hands in the death of their fellow kinsman.

As at the time of filing this report, many houses have been razed down in the mayhem.

