Panic As Plane ‘Mysteriously Disappears’ From Radar While Flying Over US Mountains

According to a report by Express UK, officials are now scrambling to find a plane that has mysteriously disappeared from radars in north eastern America while flying over some mountains.

Vermont State Police have confirmed they are searching an area near Bald Mountain where they believe that a plane may have crashed.

Police Force spokesman Adam Silverman said they could not release any more information at this time.

It is believed that the pilot was alone in the aircraft.

Fire crews are helping to search the area near Bennington, which has several forested areas nearby.

Quad bikes were used to help navigate the search area before night fell.

The teams had failed to locate any sign of the wreckage by 9pm, local time, according to local news reports.

Rescue workers have set up a command post at the Mount Anthony Union Middle School.

